Awards season is officially in full swing with the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, which airs tonight on NBC and online. Host Seth Meyers has pledged to avoid Trump jokes, but the awards show will undoubtedly contain some tension, given the sexual misconduct allegations and resulting #MeToo movement that have burst forth for months. Beyond that possible development — a sea of black dresses in solidarity as a “silent protest” is visible — the ceremony’s nominations span both the movie and TV realms, so the night will hold something for (almost) everyone. Please enjoy our live coverage this evening, and see all of the winners so far below (with winners highlighted in bold).
Best Director — Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Performance Of An Actor In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)
“Home” (Ferdinand)
“Mighty River” (Mudbound)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“The Star” (The Star)
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
In The Fade (Germany, France)
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Coco
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Best Television Series — Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series — Drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Drama
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
So people aren’t made anymore that 98% of the nominees are white still? They can only fight one movement at a time. I’m glad white women helped distract people from the fight against racial inequality.