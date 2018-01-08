Getty Image

Awards season is officially in full swing with the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, which airs tonight on NBC and online. Host Seth Meyers has pledged to avoid Trump jokes, but the awards show will undoubtedly contain some tension, given the sexual misconduct allegations and resulting #MeToo movement that have burst forth for months. Beyond that possible development — a sea of black dresses in solidarity as a “silent protest” is visible — the ceremony’s nominations span both the movie and TV realms, so the night will hold something for (almost) everyone. Please enjoy our live coverage this evening, and see all of the winners so far below (with winners highlighted in bold).

Best Director — Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Performance Of An Actor In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)

“Home” (Ferdinand)

“Mighty River” (Mudbound)

“Remember Me” (Coco)

“The Star” (The Star)

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

In The Fade (Germany, France)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Coco

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Best Television Series — Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series — Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Drama

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl