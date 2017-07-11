Doug ‘The Thug’ Glatt Is Back In The ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ Trailer

In terms of popularity in America, hockey will never be confused with football, basketball, or baseball, but the game has produced some of the finest sports films of all-time, including The Mighty Ducks, Slap Shot, Sudden Death (shut up, it’s a classic), and most recently, Goon. The comedy, which stars a never-better Seann William Scott, Jay Baruchel, Liev Schreiber, and Alison Pill, was written by Baruchel and Evan Goldberg, and although it barely made a bent at the box office when it was released in 2012, it’s become a cult favorite.

So much so that five years later, it’s getting a sequel.

The whole gang is back, along with newcomers Wyatt Russell, Elisa Cuthbert, and T.J. Miller, for Goon: Last of the Enforcers, which catches up with Doug “The Thug” Glatt (William Scott) as he’s hanging up his skates after one too many hits. “But when Doug’s nemesis, Anders Cain (Russell), is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action,” according to the official plot summary.

Scott was the king of the obnoxious dude-bros in the 2000s, thanks to The Dukes of Hazzard, Dude, Where’s My Car?, and the American Pie series. But in the right part, like in Role Models and Goon, his wounded masculinity can be used as an asset. Hopefully Baruchel, who also directed, tapped into that (even as I immediately regret using the word “tapped” around Stifler).

Goon: Last of the Enforcers comes out on September 1.

