Seann William Scott is chucking the knuckles with Maritime hosers once again as the Goon saga skates on for another shift of line brawls and underrated comedy moments. A new trailer for the Canadian cult sequel suggests that Jay Baruchel’s directorial debut won’t be straying from the original’s spirit.

Premiered as an exclusive on Bardown, the latest Goon: Last of the Enforcers preview has our hero Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Scott) in adjustment mode as a new off-ice gig and a looming pregnancy step into the pugilist’s life. Don’t worry too much. There’s still loads of glove dropping and Scott being remarkably sweet while improving his ability to Probert a guy. There’s also a sneaky Popular Mechanics For Kids reunion tucked into the film with Eliza Cuthbert joining her old co-host bud Baruchel in part 2.

“There are a lot of people that adore this flick,” noted Baruchel last summer. “I get people showing me (tattoos) of characters that I created, and so that’s a lot…. If someone likes something enough to get a tattoo of it, you don’t want to disappoint them and you don’t want to just give them the same thing again.”

Goon: Last of the Enforcers is slated to drop the gloves and get into the cinematic donnybrook on March 17. We wouldn’t be opposed to a Letterkenny crossover with Riley and Jonesy if the Halifax Highlanders need to fill out their roster.

(Via Bardown)