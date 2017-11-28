‘Call Me By Your Name’ And ‘Get Out’ Walk Away On Top At The 2017 Gotham Awards

11.28.17 59 mins ago

Sony Pictures Classics

Awards season is officially underway thanks to The Independent Filmmaker Project’s 27th Annual Gotham Awards, giving some of the biggest indies of 2017 a chance to shine. Get Out and Call Me By Your Name were the big winners on the night, with Jordan Peele’s horror debut walking away with three awards, including Best Screenplay and Breakthrough Director. Luca Guadagnino’s closing chapter in his “Desire” trilogy won Best Feature, with young star Timothée Chalamet winning Breakthrough Actor for the film. He then humorously used his acceptance speech to thank nearly everybody, including Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino, and current rap queen Cardi B.

Saorise Ronan won Best Actress for her energetic turn in Lady Bird and James Franco shocked with his win for Best Actor as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. Meanwhile, the Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance went to the cast of Mudbound, currently wowing critics on Netflix. We also can’t overlook the fact that Atlanta added to its awards total for 2017, cementing Donald Glover’s star status for when season two premieres in 2018.

The IFP also handed Gotham Award Tributes to Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum, and Ed Lachman for their impressive careers. The Gotham Humanitarian Tribute went to former vice president and current climate activist Al Gore. You can check out the full rundown of nominees and winners below:

