It’s been 17 years since the best movie sequel ever, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and even longer since the best Christmas movie ever, Gremlins. (I am only half-kidding about both bests.) But Chris Columbus, who wrote the original (and later directed Home Alone and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), recently told /Film he’s finished with the “twisted and dark” script for a third Gremlins movie, and OH NO HE WANTS TO MURDER GIZMO.

When asked about the possibility of killing Gizmo, considering all the evil, googly-eyed or otherwise, gremlins originate from him, Columbus responded, “Very good observation. That comes up in the movie, certainly. I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you. Too many people are dying.”

Okay, but gremlins > people. It’s simple math, really.

“I’m really proud of the script,” Columbus continued. “It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see. It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

If you come at the Gizmo, you best not miss.

(Via /Film)