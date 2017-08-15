The ‘Gremlins 3’ Script Is Finished And It Has An Extremely Dark Twist

#Gremlins
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.15.17 8 Comments

WARNER BROS.

It’s been 17 years since the best movie sequel ever, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and even longer since the best Christmas movie ever, Gremlins. (I am only half-kidding about both bests.) But Chris Columbus, who wrote the original (and later directed Home Alone and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), recently told /Film he’s finished with the “twisted and dark” script for a third Gremlins movie, and OH NO HE WANTS TO MURDER GIZMO.

When asked about the possibility of killing Gizmo, considering all the evil, googly-eyed or otherwise, gremlins originate from him, Columbus responded, “Very good observation. That comes up in the movie, certainly. I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you. Too many people are dying.”

Okay, but gremlins > people. It’s simple math, really.

“I’m really proud of the script,” Columbus continued. “It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see. It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

If you come at the Gizmo, you best not miss.

(Via /Film)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gremlins
TAGSgremlinsGremlins 3

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP