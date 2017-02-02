The 5 Best Bill Murray Stories That You'll Never Believe

‘Groundhog Day’ Quotes For When Your Days All Feel The Same

Features Writer
02.02.17
GroundhogDay.Phil

Columbia

After the first viewing of director Harold Ramis‘ 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, it comes across as a smart, lighthearted romp about cynical weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray), who’s doomed to repeat the same day over and over again until he and his producer, Rita (Andie MacDowell), fall in love. It’s only after repeated viewings, however, that the true meaning of the film starts to surface — namely, a philosophical ode to the constant repetition of life that we all experience each and every day.

With today being Groundhog Day, here are some of Phil Connors’ best quotes to remind you that, hey, everyone has those days where it feels like their life is on repeat and that the cycle isn’t going to end with you waking up next to Andie MacDowell. Sorry.

Author Profile Picture
Christian Long is a writer and graphic designer residing in Austin, TX. Some of his hobbies include walking his dogs and compulsively dissecting trivial moments in pop culture.

