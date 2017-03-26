Double your Drax, double your fun. When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters in May, you’ll have the opportunity to make it a big screen double feature. Prep your Awesome Mixes (and bladder) accordingly.

GOTG maestro James Gunn shared on Facebook that on May 4, there will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1/Vol. 2 double feature trotted out as a special one-off. Lovely news for Marvel obsessives in select cities and an unintended bit of cruelty for the towns that never get this sort of thing. Did we mention there are goodies to be snapped up with this back-to-back Grooting? Well, there are. An exclusive poster and collectable button set await Guardians of the Galaxy marathoners. You’ll have to stick around after Vol. 2‘s ending, though. That’s not a condition of the double feature, just a friendly piece of advice.

As is his custom, Gunn’s been answering questions aplenty on Twitter about what’s to come. One lovely tidbit that’s tumbled out is that we’re getting the director’s cut sooner rather than later. Why? Because the finished Vol. 2 product IS the director’s cut, you silly goose.

The released version WILL BE the Director’s Cut. No need for a different cut since the studio didn’t make me change anything. https://t.co/wZ2vQFhX7w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2017

Please don’t take that as shade or spite, though. Gunn was quick to stress that the comment wasn’t intended as a dig.

NO IT IS NOT. It was an answer about my movie – the same answer I gave dozens of time when asked about a directors cut for GotG Vol 1. https://t.co/vpVWnH8G6c — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2017

Because people love to frame everything as a contest I guess. https://t.co/ZOwScJ2rEq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will arrive in theaters in its single feature incarnation on May 5.