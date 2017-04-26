Disney/Marvel

Swashbuckling movie megastar/“blue collar” filmmaking muser Chris Pratt has nice things to say about DC’s cinematic fare. Just because he’s one of the smiling faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t mean he can’t be a gentleman about his comic book company competition. Still, there’s one tweak Pratt would recommend for DC’s silver screen formula.

Pratt is in the middle of the worldwide media blitz for next month’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debut and during his junket travels he talked a bit about DC’s run of films. Suicide Squad gets a mention (because of course it does) and the actor offered a polite, if familiar, criticism of how the rival comic outfit does movies.

“I really like all the Warner Bros. movies,” offered Pratt when chatting with io9. “I think they’re really cool and I’m not a real tough critic on those movies. But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in Suicide Squad. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters.”

Marvel gets a more loving grade in that department from Pratt who likens the character foundation of the their world as “like hardwood.” The Parks & Recreation alum concedes that making a franchise work isn’t easy.

“It’s really f*cking hard to do,” shared Pratt, “And it’s kind of a miracle that anyone’s got it right. You know? So. I think it comes down to Kevin [Feige], his filmmakers, and ultimately, me, playing Star-Lord.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with its feast of sci-fi comic book action, abundant cameos and healthy allotment of pre-release buzz hits theaters on May 5.

(Via io9)