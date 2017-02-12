Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The early peeks attached to Marvel’s surefire blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have been glorious to behold. (Test audiences seem pretty sweet on the upcoming motion picture too.) The latest TV spot selling Star Lord’s next adventure keeps up that high standard and JUST FRIGGIN’ BE OUT ALREADY YA STUPID MOVIE!

*returns to laptop after being ushered out of Popeyes for making a scene*

Where were we? Oh yeah, Vol. 2. This brief but mighty ad leans hard into the carnival of sweet intergalactic battles and ultra quotable dialogue side of the equation. Yes, there’s Baby Groot and Rocket Raccoon hanging out together in this. Prep your .gif crafting skills accordingly. There’s nothing too startlingly new in this tease, so consider it more of a pleasant reminder mixed with a quality David Bowie track.

Scheduled for a May 5 arrival, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 features the lovable team back in action and with some new faces this go-around. Kurt Russell, Pom Klementieff and Sylvester Stallone have joined the cast for the sequel which returning director James Gunn has stated won’t have as many casualties as the original.

Speaking of kill counts, the magnificently nasty Gunn-penned movie The Belko Experiment is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17.



