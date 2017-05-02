Marvel

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (our review here) has already made over $100 million overseas and is on track to make $150 million domestically when it opens this Friday. It may even beat those expectations, considering how well it tested and considering the advanced ticket sales are outpacing Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which opened to $187.7 million in 2015. To get people more excited (as if that’s necessary), USA Today extensively interviewed the cast on the set outside Atlanta, Georgia, where they learned a little about James Gunn’s plans for Vol. 3, and they also described a scene from the film not seen in any trailers.

The scene presumably takes place right after this clip of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) meeting his dad, Ego (Kurt Russell), seeing as it seems to take place on the same forest planet Berhart and Star-Lord is wearing the T-shirt that says “Gears Shift” in the Klyn typeface invented for the first movie. According to USA Today, the Guardians — and a handcuffed Nebula (Karen Gillan) — are gathered around a campfire, hiding out from the Sovereign and eating blue Jell-O while listening to Ego tell stories. Star-Lord asks why he sent Yondu to take him from Earth instead of coming himself, and the scene that plays out sounds funny, with the best joke coming from Drax (Dave Bautista).