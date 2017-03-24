Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won’t be here until May 5th, but a new set of character posters and a funny message from Chris Pratt is getting us psyched. And it sounds like Pratt is psyched as well. He recently promised the Guardians sequel will be better than Citizen Kane and months ago he revealed that James Gunn’s story pitch “legitimately put tears in my eyes.” So… he likes it? Hard to tell. He definitely likes the fame and fortune, anyway, as he informed his fans on Facebook, “I got a Tesla. I got a Tesla for my Tesla. I bought a tiger.” He’s also getting his own pizza flavor “if we can just figure out how to grind up diamonds into an edible powder.”

Here’s Chris Pratt’s delightful full message, posted along with the new Star-Lord poster (above).