Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (review here, screening reactions here) opens this Friday in the US, but it’s already making an impressive haul overseas, where it’s grossed over $100 million in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Mexico. (Chris Pratt can afford another Tiger.) According to Deadline, the sequel is outpacing the first Guardians Of The Galaxy by 57 percent in those same countries, and it’s outpacing Captain America: The Winter Soldier by 50 percent and Thor: The Dark World by 19 percent. That’s a lot of numbers. Here’s another number: four. That’s the number of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 clips we have today and also my ebay password. Whoops.

In the first clip (above), Star-Lord meets his dad, Ego, who wisely chooses to take the form of Kurt Russell when he’s not being a living planet. In the first clip below, we find out Star-Lord and Gamora both fall under the same category in Drax’s addage, “There are two types of beings in the universe: those who dance, and those who do not.”