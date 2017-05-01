The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Clips Reunite A Family As The Film Is Poised To Make A Ton Of Money

#Marvel
Entertainment Editor
05.01.17

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (review here, screening reactions here) opens this Friday in the US, but it’s already making an impressive haul overseas, where it’s grossed over $100 million in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Mexico. (Chris Pratt can afford another Tiger.) According to Deadline, the sequel is outpacing the first Guardians Of The Galaxy by 57 percent in those same countries, and it’s outpacing Captain America: The Winter Soldier by 50 percent and Thor: The Dark World by 19 percent. That’s a lot of numbers. Here’s another number: four. That’s the number of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 clips we have today and also my ebay password. Whoops.

In the first clip (above), Star-Lord meets his dad, Ego, who wisely chooses to take the form of Kurt Russell when he’s not being a living planet. In the first clip below, we find out Star-Lord and Gamora both fall under the same category in Drax’s addage, “There are two types of beings in the universe: those who dance, and those who do not.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSCHRIS PRATTGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians Of The Galaxy 2Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2JAMES GUNNkurt russellMarvelZOE SALDANA

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights

04.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 week ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 weeks ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP