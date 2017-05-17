Marvel

It’s traditionally considered polite to put your phone away when you’re at the movies. Flexibility on what happens when that piece of movie theater etiquette tends to be a personal thing and for one Texas man, it’s the sort of thing he’s suing over. Who is he suing, you ask? A friendly bootlegger? One of them scary gizmo-holding millennials? Alexander Graham Bell? Well, it’s his date and this is not just a scheme to get a second date.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Brandon Vezma of Austin is suing the date he went with to a 3D showing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 because she wouldn’t stop texting during the movie. He’s seeking $17.31 for the movie ticket and he’s going to small claims court to get those Drax dollars back.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” said Vezmar. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

The date, who asked not to be named, defended her behavior at the movies when reached for comment by the paper. Vezmar claims the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” The date doesn’t deny using her phone, but she insists it wasn’t that much and she wasn’t a nuisance to anyone. She claims the texts were for a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she stated. “It wasn’t like constant texting.”

Your mileage may vary on the phone low and non-constant texting defense. Guardians filmmaker James Gunn has already issued his verdict.

“Why stop at suing?” wondered Gunn on Twitter. “She deserves jail time!”

(Via Austin American-Statesman)