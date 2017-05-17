These Movies Are Essential Pre-'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Viewing

A Man Sues His Date Over ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Texting And The Film’s Director Gives His Verdict

Trending Writer
05.16.17

Marvel

It’s traditionally considered polite to put your phone away when you’re at the movies. Flexibility on what happens when that piece of movie theater etiquette tends to be a personal thing and for one Texas man, it’s the sort of thing he’s suing over. Who is he suing, you ask? A friendly bootlegger? One of them scary gizmo-holding millennials? Alexander Graham Bell? Well, it’s his date and this is not just a scheme to get a second date.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Brandon Vezma of Austin is suing the date he went with to a 3D showing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 because she wouldn’t stop texting during the movie. He’s seeking $17.31 for the movie ticket and he’s going to small claims court to get those Drax dollars back.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” said Vezmar. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

The date, who asked not to be named, defended her behavior at the movies when reached for comment by the paper. Vezmar claims the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” The date doesn’t deny using her phone, but she insists it wasn’t that much and she wasn’t a nuisance to anyone. She claims the texts were for a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she stated. “It wasn’t like constant texting.”

Your mileage may vary on the phone low and non-constant texting defense. Guardians filmmaker James Gunn has already issued his verdict.

“Why stop at suing?” wondered Gunn on Twitter. “She deserves jail time!”

(Via Austin American-Statesman)

Around The Web

TAGSdatingGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2JAMES GUNNTEXTING DURING THE MOVIE

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP