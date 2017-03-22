Marvel

Kurt Russell plays Star-Lord’s dad, the human embodiment of Ego the living planet, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a change from the character’s father in the comics which Marvel reportedly reacted to with, “Oh, whoa. That’s risky, but okay.” In the issue of EMPIRE hitting stands Thursday, James Gunn reveals it was Chris Pratt who brilliantly suggested casting Kurt Russell while Gunn was still writing the screenplay, and he finished writing it with Russell already in mind.

Thankfully Russell was interested, even though he hadn’t seen the first movie yet when the offer was made. He quickly watched the first movie, and tells EMPIRE, “Fifteen minutes in, I said, ‘I think I see why they’re coming to me…’ The baggage I bring from some of the movies I’ve done is the right kind of baggage to bring into this one.”

When Ego isn’t Kurt Russell, however, he’s an entire damn planet with shapeshifting abilities. Gunn said they were inspired by Hal Tenny’s fractal art in Ego’s design, resulting in a visual effect with over a trillion polygons which Gunn says is, “the biggest visual effect of all time.”

But when Ego isn’t busy being “the biggest visual effect of all time,” he looks like this, which is pretty magnificent in its own right: