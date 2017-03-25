Differences Between 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movie And Comics

Groot Is The Cutest ‘Angry Little Tree’ In This Short ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Trailer

03.24.17 2 hours ago

If you weren’t already excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 after star Chris Pratt claimed it was better than Citizen Kane, you will be after watching the short one-minute trailer above. Why? Because it includes — among other things — Star-Lord’s roll call of the first film’s team, lots of new footage of space battles-goodness, and the smaller, babier version of Vin Diesel’s living tree of a character, Groot. Writer/director James Gunn promised Groot would be a “more complete character,” and if this video’s any indication, he’ll also be more complex.

On the one hand, it’s the same scene we’ve seen since the first teaser trailer: Baby Groot chasing, and presumably killing, a member of the Ravagers. On the other hand, when combined with Peter Quill’s apt description, “an angry little tree,” the little character’s all-too evident rage takes on a whole new meaning. Is Groot simply going after, catching and flinging the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s equivalent of a “Red Shirt” because he’s one of the bad guys? Or is he expressing some deep-seeded (ha) emotions about something else entirely?

Who knows? Maybe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s version of Groot has developed a complex about his size. After all, instead of letting his pal Rocket cling onto his should in battles, he’s the one who has to do the clinging now.

