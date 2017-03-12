Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Bickers About Piloting And Poop In This Brand New Clip

03.12.17 1 hour ago

Last night’s Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards were a productive affair. Not only did Casey Affleck get slimed when Manchester By The Sea won best picture (footage not available), but the award shindig was the launching ground for a handful of high profile trailers and clips. Wonder Woman got her shine, Transformers showed off their new toys and in the promo we have nestled above, viewers of the KCAs got reacquainted with Rocket’s unique knack for revenge.

The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spot features our heroes in a somewhat cranky mood (aside from Drax) with Peter Quill and Rocket in a bit of a power struggle over who’s the better pilot. The bickering quickly turns to threats and escalates sharply. Not in a violent sort of way, mind you. Think vengeance poo. (No, really.)

Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel are all returning for the latest GOTG go-around with Kurt Russell headlining the sequel’s new additions. (Rob Zombie’s in there too, somewhere.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is slated to arrive in theaters and make an obscene amount of money on May 5. Writer/director James Gunn has already warned you in advance not to duck out of the credits early.

(Via We Got This Covered)

TAGSCHRIS PRATTGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
03.07.17 5 days ago
02.27.17 2 weeks ago
02.15.17 4 weeks ago
02.02.17 1 month ago
01.31.17 1 month ago
01.31.17 1 month ago
