Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won’t hit theaters until May 5th, but a bunch of lucky so-and-so’s got a chance to see the whole movie at an early press screening on Monday night (while interviews with the entire cast were airing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Synergy!). Full reviews are under embargo until April 24th, but audience members were allowed to tweet their spoiler-free first impressions, which we’ve gathered below. You’re welcome.

We already knew Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was testing better than any Marvel film in history, and the critics seem to concur, with several people commenting on the humor, the touching moments of camaraderie, the vivid colors and dynamic production design, and — of course — the characters, with more than one person saying returning cast member Drax (Dave Bautista) and new cast member Mantis (Pom Klementieff) stole the show. And you can already guess how much love Groot was getting. (“Baby Groot is cuter than you can possibly imagine.”)

Right off, Uproxx’s own Mike Ryan praised Groot and talked post-credit scenes:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Also: Come for the movie, stay for the not one, not two, not three, but *four* post credit scenes. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Everybody seemed to be excited about those four post credit scenes:

But then director James Gunn weighed in to clarify there are actually going to be five post credit scenes in the final theatrical cut: