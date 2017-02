Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The gang is back in a big way in the latest look at Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. An extended trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel dropped during the Super Bowl LI pregame show on Sunday. Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and of course baby Groot are ready to protect the universe once again — even if they botch things along the way while trying to accomplish their goals.

The movie lands in theaters May 5th.