‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Lands With A New Super Bowl Trailer

The gang is back in a big way in the latest look at Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. An extended trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel dropped during the Super Bowl LI pregame show on Sunday. Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and of course baby Groot are ready to protect the universe once again — even if they botch things along the way.

The latest spot features the team kicking ass and taking names while Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” soundtracks their exploits. (If the movie wasn’t already marketed directly to my personal tastes, it sure is now.) Of course, it wouldn’t be a Guardians teaser without some snark, and that is here in spades as well.