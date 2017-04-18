The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

Never Look At Groot Funny, Warns A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ TV Spot

04.18.17

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues its marketing blitz with a test screening Monday night (critics’ reactions from the screening are rounded up here), the cast assembling on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and two more TV spots, including the video above which Vin Diesel (he is Groot) posted on his ridiculously-popular Facebook page with the message “We are…” This is one of the funniest moments from any promo video so far:

Groot: “I am Groot.”

Rocket Raccoon: “They were not looking at you funny.”

Whatever that sweet baby angel Groot just did (probably this), I’m sure they had it coming.

And here’s another TV spot to remind us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens on May 5th, and that’s coming much sooner than you might think.

