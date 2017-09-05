Guillermo Del Toro Ranked His Own Movies By How Much He Likes Them

#Guillermo del Toro
09.05.17 1 hour ago

Fox Searchlight Pictures

While Guillermo del Toro continues to not work on Hellboy 3, the fantastical director has a new film coming out. The Shape of Water, which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who befriends an aquatic creature in captivity. It recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received near-unanimous praise. “A ravishing, eccentric auteur’s imagining, spilling artistry, empathy, and sensuality from every open pore,” Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote in a glowing review, “it also offers more straight-up movie for your money than just about any Hollywood studio offering this year.”

It’s the 10th feature-length movie he’s directed, but first in his heart.

When asked by the Los Angeles Times about The Shape of Water being his most “personal” film to date, del Toro replied, “It’s the movie that I like the most. It’s this one, then The Devil’s Backbone, then Pan’s Labyrinth, then Crimson Peak, and so on and so forth. That’s the order for me — it doesn’t mean people have to agree. It’s sort of the aim-and-target quotient for a filmmaker — did it land where I wanted it? This landed exactly where I wanted it.”

It’s standard practice for a director or writer (del Toro co-wrote Shape with Vanessa Taylor) to say their most recent project is their “best one yet,” but I believe him. For one thing, he’s right: The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s are his most accomplished movies. Also, del Toro didn’t list Pacific Rim, which isn’t.

The Shape of Water opens on December 8.

(Via the Los Angeles Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro
TAGSGUILLERMO DEL TOROthe shape of water

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP