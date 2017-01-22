The Latest Glimpse At Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ Promises Spectacular Battles And Muscly Medieval Dudes

Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.22.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Guy Ritchie is making the transition from one immortal legend to another this summer. (No, YOU’RE WRONG for not giving The Man From U.N.C.L.E. legend status, ya ingrates!) The English filmmaker’s King Arthur adaptation is earmarked to arrive on May 12 and today saw the latest glimpse at what Ritchie has in store. Let the shirtless training images begin!

This 45-second spot for King Arthur: The Legend Of The Sword presents a grey, miserable England. Or as it is sometimes known “England classic.” Armed with Excalibur, Charlie Hunnam’s Arthur seems not too pleased with his evil uncle Vortigern despite the fact Jude Law is bringing a special Young Pope brand of magic to the proceedings. Looking every inch a Guy Ritchie movie (RIPPED GUY PUNCHING AHOY), images flash providing glimpses at spectacular battles and a poor horse falling into a crumbling abyss.

Could Ritchie have another Holmes on his hands? It’s hard to tell based on this incredibly serious preview. Ritchie’s biggest hits have been comedy-laced offerings, so there’s some new terrain being covered by the director beyond Arthurian legend. Of course, audiences might prefer their King Arthurs tearing sh*t up next to the Autobots, so there’s an unlikely rival in the form of June’s Transformers: The Last Knight that could harsh Artie’s box office vibe. Let the campaign for a 2020 crossover begin now.

TAGSCHARLIE HUNNAMGUY RITCHIEJUDE LAWKING ARTHURKing Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP