For the life of me, I’ve been trying to think of a more iconic movie character, one who has appeared in multiple movies and who is more closely associated with its actor than Han Solo is with Harrison Ford. The only other one I could come up with is (yeah, you probably guessed it) Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford. (Or maybe William Shatner and Chris Pine as Kirk, but since that started as a television show it didn’t 100 percent fit the parameters.) Ford has appeared as Solo in four proper Star Wars movies – and the Star Wars Holiday Special – over the course of 38 years. Even though four movies isn’t that many, that’s a really long time for people to get the idea ingrained in their heads that Harrison Ford is Han Solo. It’s just the way it is. But now it’s not.
My point is, when we all finally see Solo: A Star Wars Story, there are going to be a contingent of people who, unfairly, probably won’t give Alden Ehrenreich a chance because he’s not Harrison Ford and I’m starting to worry I might be one of those people, even though I hate being “that person.” And I really like Ehrenreich as an actor. He was great in Hail, Caesar! I also liked him quite a bit in The Yellow Birds, which played at Sundance in 2017. He’s a good actor!
Personally, I need to come to grips with the fact that Han Solo is not being played by Harrison Ford anymore and not judge Ehrenreich, or the film itself, on the basis of, “Well, he’s not Harrison.” And I have a little over four months to train myself for this. Yeah, Ehrenreich is quite a bit shorter and, yes, the pitch of his voice is a little bit higher – but we’ve all been through this before with different actors playing a character we love, why is this one so difficult?
Again, I’ve been racking my brain trying to come up with a comparison. Sean Connery played James Bond six times (seven if you count Never Say Never Again) and, yes, from what I understand it was quite a shock to the system when George Lazenby showed up as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. But then Lazenby turned down a multi-film deal and the series went back to Connery for one more movie. (Could you imagine this happening today? If Ehrenreich was just like, “nah,” then Lucasfilm brought Ford back again. What a strange thing.) But the big difference is that the James Bond movies aren’t really a continuing story. There are arcs within a few of them, but it’s not like Moonraker has anything to do with Skyfall. No one is coming up to Daniel Craig’s Bond and saying, “Hey, remember when you had that laser battle in space?” So this is a big difference.
We’ve gone through this in Star Wars before with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Before the prequels came out, the biggest question was who would take over the part of young Ben Kenobi. And those early days of the internet exploded with message board suggestions and rumors. (Kenneth Branagh was always on the list of possible young Obi-Wans.) Going from memory, Ewan McGregor remains, to this day, the only person the internet pretty much agreed upon as, “Okay, that’s good casting.” And when people finally got their first glimpse of McGregor as Obi-Wan, he looked and sounded like what we all thought a young Obi-Wan would be like. To this day, everyone seems pretty unanimous that McGregor was one of the best things about the prequels. But, again, there are some differences. Alec Guinness only really played Ben Kenobi for one full movie, then had a couple of cameos in the next two. We weren’t quite as invested. We didn’t know that much about him, which is why learning more was exciting. Also, this was an Obi-Wan who was much younger than what we had seen, so there was more room for differences. This version of Han Solo is only a few years younger than Harrison Ford’s version in the original Star Wars. And we already know quite a bit about Han Solo. A lot, actually.
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?
Jackman as Wolverine is almost the OPPOSITE of this article’s point. If anything, Jackman’s Logan would be an analog for the new, different Han Solo. Everyone had known Wolverine for decades as a gruff, uncouth, Canadian runt. When Jackman was cast it was baffling since he is a debonair, tall, Australian gentleman. He managed to win people over with the strength of his acting, but seeing such a different Wolverine on the screen than we grew up with was jarring at first.
Yes THIS. This is the exact opposite of a role that we would expect Alden Ehrenreich would take and be able to fill the shoes of.
The hell I do.
As far as iconic characters you can’t imagine anyone else playing, how about Mark Hamill? I can’t imagine anyone else voicing the joker.
It’s gonna take everything they have not to play “Smuggler’s Blues” in a montage.
Mike: I appreciate this article and I am pretty much lock-step with you.
I think the issue is, with or without Harrison Ford, I don’t WANT a Han Solo movie. I don’t care what is origin is. I don’t care “how he became Han Solo”. I don’t really need to know how he met Chewie. I was perfectly content believing the EU version and moving on with that. Han is a mystery that doesn’t need to be solved. He’s a riddle that doesn’t need to be answered. Han just “is”. What makes him great is that he’s a scoundrel. Why can’t he just be a scoundrel and move on?There doesn’t need to be an explanation for this. I don’t want Han to be redeemed in any prequel. He’s a nefarious guy who is redeemed essentially by his love for Princess Leia and his friendship with Luke. That’s good enough for me. That’s the only story I need. I had it already. Anything else just detracts from that in my opinion.
And, Disney dropped a MAJOR ball by not having this movie be about Lando. Lucasfilm, I believe unintentionally, didn’t really have the diversity of cast and were hammered for it later on. This should be a movie about Lando, with a cameo by Han Solo, not the other way around.
I think they need to get Donald Glover on board and do a Lando standalone movie right away. Glover is a great talent, and absolute perfect casting. And the character is so tangential to anything in the prequels & episode IV, that they have plenty of room to carve out a plot that wouldn’t mess with any nerds’ feelings of ownership of canon.
@Darthbile I agree with you but Disney didn’t buy Lucasfilm just to sit on it and protect its legacy. They are going to milk it for every cent.
Unlike Bond, who seemingly is “rebooted” with every actor change and even from film to film with the same actor, this is merely a prequel, so any changes from the Solo we know in the OT is going to be jarring.
I bet Ford’s advice to Ehrenreich was “treat it all like it’s the dumbest thing you ever heard of, and you’ve nailed the character.”
Guess my math is pretty fucked up but isn’t 1977 till now 41 years and not 38?
The one that comes to mind is Stallone and rocky or Rambo. I don’t see any reason to ever have anyone playing that role other than Sly.