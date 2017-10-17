The Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Standalone Movie Finally Gets An Official Title

News & Culture Writer
10.17.17

On Tuesday, Ron Howard announced on Twitter that production had wrapped on the standalone Han Solo Star Wars film — the reins for which he took after previous directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller departed the project on less-than-stellar terms. “Well as we wrap up production, I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work,” he says in the tweeted video. “To the fans out there, I hope you’ve enjoyed the pictures that I’ve been sharing. Pictures that I’ve taken from the set of… can we even say the name of the movie?” Turns out yes, we can say the film’s official title.

Red Cup, which long operated as the next Star Wars standalone film’s working title (three years by Mike Ryan’s count), isn’t the actual name of the movie. Instead, that honor belongs to Solo: A Star Wars Story, which follows the format previously established by Rogue One in 2016. To debut the film’s official name, a pair of wookie arms — presumably Chewbacca’s — hands Howard a black cue card from off camera. Smiling, the director turns the card over to reveal the name. “I’ll see you next year!”

