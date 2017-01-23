Sony

It’s been rumored for a few months now that Woody Harrelson would be joining the Star Wars universe with a part in the standalone Han Solo movie being released in 2018. But after an interview that took place at the Sundance Film Festival, it seems fans have an answer to that question. During a back and forth about his upcoming projects, Harrelson seemingly admitted that he would be portraying Garris Shrike in the as-yet unnamed young Han Solo spinoff coming down the pike.

Of course, there’s always a chance this is yet more misdirection or confusion about the movie. According to /Film when Harrelson was asked straight up whether he would be playing Shrike, he answered “Yes, I am” but shortly after a Lucasfilm employee tweeted out some thoughts on how that could be completely misconstrued.