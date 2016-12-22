20th Century Fox

Director John McTiernan’s 1988 action blockbuster may have us rooting for the shoeless, wise-cracking John McClane (Bruce Willis), but the effortlessly conniving Hans Gruber (the late Alan Rickman) was the real star of Die Hard.

Smart, savvy, and unnervingly professional, Hans led his gang of thieves’ takeover of a major metropolitan high rise with a refined, confident nonchalance, and became the blueprint for all action movie villains that came in his wake.

There may be an ongoing debate on whether or not Die Hard is a proper Christmas movie, but there’s no arguing that Hans is the defining villain of the action movie genre, partially because he’s so very clever (and stylish). For the next time you need to prove that you are an evil genius and a true great one, remember these words from the infamous Hans Gruber.