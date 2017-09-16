Hollywood lost a legend when the prolific Harry Dean Stanton passed at the age of 91, now, as we’ve become accustomed to over the last few years, his peers are paying tribute to him on Twitter, with David Lynch making one of the most simple and poignant statements: “There went a great one.”

“The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us. There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!!”

The two have collaborated for nearly 30 years, starting with Lynch’s 1988 short-film The Cowboy and the Frenchman. In the documentary on Stanton’s life: Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction, Lynch said: “I’ve got a list of all the films Harry Dean was in: The Cowboy and the Frenchman, Wild at Heart, Hotel Room, The Straight Story, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.” To which Stanton replied: “We’re a team.” Lynch, in turn, said: “Yep!”

It was a real Lynch/Stanton conversation.