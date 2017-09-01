‘Harry Potter’ Fans Are Heading Back To Hogwarts For A ’19 Years Later’ Milestone

Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.01.17

Warner Bros.

“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first of September was crisp as an apple, and as the little family bobbed across the rumbling road toward the great sooty station, the fumes of car exhausts and the breath of pedestrians sparkled like cobwebs in the cold air…”

Every September 1, the Hogwarts Express departs London’s King’s Cross Station to drop Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students off at Hogsmeade Station for another year of studies and Screamers. But today isn’t just any September 1 in the wizarding world of Harry Potter — it’s the day Albus Severus Potter, Rose Weasley, and Scorpius Malfoy begin at Hogwarts.

In the “Nineteen Years Later” epilogue to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, happily married Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley send their son Albus to Hogwarts on September 1, 2017, while Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger do the same with their daughter, Rose. Harry’s former enemy Draco is also there for his boy, Scorpius. It’s a sweet, if controversial, conclusion to J.K. Rowling’s book series (“All was well”), and Harry Potter fans are celebrating the milestone with the #BackToHogwarts and #19YearsLater hashtags.

Even author Rowling joined the fun, tweeting, “Today’s the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross for the first time.”

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSBACK TO HOGWARTSHARRY POTTERj.k. rowling

