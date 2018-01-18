The ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Mobile Game Trailer Is Here

#Harry Potter
01.18.18 5 hours ago

Two Harry Potter mobile games are coming out in 2018. There’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from the team behind Pokemon Go, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the trailer for which you can watch above. In the roleplaying game, players create their own character and attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry; it’s set in the years after Harry Potter was born but before The Boy Who Lived stepped into the castle, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were students. The objective: goof around and do some wizard sh*t.

Players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make pivotal decisions that will influence their character’s story arc as they traverse their years at Hogwarts and grow as a witch or wizard,” according to mobile games studio Jam City. “You will join one of the four Houses before progressing through your years at Hogwarts, participating in magical classes and activities such as Potions and Transfiguration. Building your skills will come in handy as you solve mysteries and go on adventures. As players improve their skills, they will unlock new locations, spells, and other magical abilities.”

So… everyone’s going to immediately learn “Avada Kedavra,” right? Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery debuts at “A Celebration of Harry Potter” event at Orlando’s Universal Studios (January 26-28) and will be available to everyone this spring.

