Warner Bros.

Six out of nine Harry Potter universe movies have been nominated for a total of 16 Academy Awards, but until tonight, none have won. The curse/jinx (depending on if the dark arts were involved) lasted until tonight at the 2017 Academy Awards, when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them won Best Costume Design. This was costume designer Colleen Atwood’s 12th nomination, and she’s won three times previously for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Alice in Wonderland.

It’s surprising that after 15-plus years, Atwood finally delivered a little gold statue to the house J.K. Rowling built. She expertly crafted a stylized and colorful take on the clothes of the roaring ’20s with a now-iconic Newt Scamander’s look called “magic nerd chic” (a title coined by me). The award winning design will be sure to continue in the upcoming sequels if the talented Atwood continues on with the series. One that was previously led in the costume department by Jany Temime from Azkaban until the Deathly Hallows part 2. The costume departments in Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets were led by by Judianna Makovsky and Lindy Hemming.

Now, according to Atwood, when Sting says you’re going to win, you best believe him:

“Sting told me I was going to win tonight. I didn’t believe him,”

Of course, bassists are known for being able to predict the future*.

*This is unconfirmed but if it is ever confirmed in the future, bassists would know and maybe not tell us because bassists also love secrets.**

**This is unconfirmed.