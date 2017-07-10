Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would keep up with the fallout of One Direction and the ensuing solo career of Harry Styles because he’s got movies to make. Deep movies about the human condition, and overcoming the harshest of adversities. Now we have confirmation that this assumption about Nolan’s lack of Styles knowledge is apparently true. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Dunkirk’s July 21st release, Nolan admits that he didn’t really know Harry Styles had a legion of young fans that will possibly be traumatized when they watch him storm the beach.

“I don’t think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was,” Nolan said while making it clear that Styles got the part purely on merit. “So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table.”

Nolan continued on, saying: “My kids talked about him, but I wasn’t really aware of it.” Which begs the question: did Nolan just think his kids are really into some obscure guy who has never acted before? Let’s face it, Nolan is probably a closet One Direction fan, and that’s fine. A New Kid was one of the best actors in Band of Brothers, after all.

That said, we haven’t seen much of Styles in Dunkirk. His role is rumored to be relatively small, but he did speak a hurried line in one of the latest trailers that show him (possibly) doomed in a sinking ship. All in what will be glorious 70mm in select theaters.