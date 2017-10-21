Getty Image

According to TMZ, Harvey Weinstein has apparently completed a 1-week outpatient program in Arizona, but will still stay in the state for more treatment “because he doesn’t want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors.” This initial program ends on Saturday, but it is not the only reason why the disgraced film mogul is in the headlines this weekend.

Despite keeping relatively quiet and releasing blanket denials of the accusations laid out against him over the past weeks, Weinstein has not come out specifically to refute any of the specific allegations until now. A statement by Weinstein released through his representative directly addresses the claims made in Lupita Nyong’o’s revealing essay from the New York Times: