Harvey Weinstein’s Own Company Endorses His Decision To Take An Indefinite Leave Of Absence

#Breaking News #Crime
News & Culture Writer
10.06.17

Getty Image

In a statement responding to the New York Times report on Thursday exposing decades of sexual harassment allegations against him, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein said he was prepared to take a leave of absence. On Friday, the board of the Weinstein Company — the very entity Harvey co-founded with his brother Bob in 2005 — issued a statement supporting the decision. In fact, the four members of the Weinstein Company board who signed off on the press release indicated they thought the mega-producer should take an “indefinite leave of absence from the company, commencing today.”

“We strongly endorse Harvey Weinstein’s already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the company, commencing today,” read the statement signed by Tarak Ben Ammar, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Weinstein’s brother. “As Harvey has said, it is important for him to get professional help for the problems he has acknowledged. Next steps will depend on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s independent investigation, and Harvey’s own personal decisions.”

According to the Times, the Weinstein board spent around least three hours Thursday night “locked on the phone in heated discussion about the best way to respond” to the initial report. As a result of the tense discussion, the majority resolved to publicly support Weinstein’s claim regarding taking a leave of absence. On Friday, President David Glasser said in an email to employees that the company was “taking the allegations seriously.” He also revealed they were in the process of hiring an “independent, third-party firm to investigate the matter privately, so they can determine “best decision for how to address the situation.”

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#Crime
TAGSBREAKING NEWSCrimeHARVEY WEINSTEINsexismSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 10 hours ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 12 hours ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP