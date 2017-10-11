Getty Image

As damning allegations of abuse and harassment continue to pour in, Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, is speaking out and it’s not in defense of her disgraced movie mogul husband. Far from it.

In a statement provided to People, Chapman expressed heartbreak for the women that have come forward and declared that she is leaving her relationship with Weinstein. Chapman’s comments on the matter come days after Weinstein’s assertion that his wife would be standing by him during this time.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” said Chapman in her statement to the magazine. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Weinstein and Chapman have two children together and had been married since 2007.

Stories of Weinstein conducting himself in a wildly inappropriate manner continue to surface and an audio recording shared by The New Yorker on Tuesday did the industry titan absolutely no favors. Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and a swelling number of other film figures have spoken out about their firsthand experiences of dealing with inappropriate behavior from Weinstein.

(Via People)