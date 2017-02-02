Getty Image / Warner Bros.

You know how sometimes you’ll be drifting off to sleep and a thought will just pop into your head, make itself comfortable, and refuse to leave? Like you’ll be nodding off slowly and peacefully when all of a sudden your brain springs into action and shouts “Why is the saying ‘People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’ instead of ‘Just don’t throw stones at all’?” and then you’re up for another hour thinking about kids winging rocks around in their brick house and their mom being all “This is fine.” Well, it happens to me. A lot. And it happened again recently, this time possibly as a result of my social media feeds filling up with posts about Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement. But here I am hours later and I’m still thinking about it, so I’m going to share it with you.

Do you think Beyoncé has seen The Fugitive?

It’s a fair question. Do you think Beyoncé Knowles, pop music megastar and former member of Destiny’s Child, has seen The Fugitive, the 1993 action thriller starring Harrison Ford as a doctor who was falsely accused of murder and Tommy Lee Jones as the U.S. Marshal tasked with hunting him down after he goes on the run to prove his innocence? Really take a few minutes to wrap your head around it. God knows I have, for some reason. I’ve been going back and forth on it all day, weighing the possibilities. Below, I’ve laid out the cases for and against, as well as my tentative verdict, but if you have something to add (or if you know Beyoncé personally and can just ask her), please feel free. I need to move on with my life. I’ll take all the help I can get.

Okay, here we go.

CASE AGAINST

Getty Image

Beyoncé is a busy lady, man. And she has been for quite some time. Based on my extensive research (quick scan of her Wikipedia page), she’s been performing since she was a small child, first at talent shows in the Houston area, then on Star Search as a teenager, then with Destiny’s Child. You wanna know how you go from small Texas talent shows to the Super Bowl halftime show? Practice. Practice, practice, practice, until everything is perfect, until performing on a stage in front of an audience becomes second nature to you. You wanna know how else you do it? Not sitting around in your sweatpants watching 130-minute movies about a murderous pharmaceutical conspiracy that involves a one-armed hitman. That’s fine for schlubs like you and me, but Beyoncé had a mission. Still does. There’s no time for distractions.

Now, I hear you. You’re saying, “But what if her father and former manager took the group out to see a movie some Saturday, possibly on a break or as part of a celebration for winning a talent show?” Not an unreasonable question. I’m not saying I don’t think Beyoncé has ever seen a movie, like at all, ever. Of course she has. A quick Google search reveals that her favorite movie is A Star Is Born, which is a little on the nose and possibly a fake answer that a team of publicists created because A Star Is Born feels like a movie that would be Beyoncé’s favorite movie. (I choose to believe her favorite movie is Jurassic Park.) I’m just saying she might not have seen The Fugitive, specifically, because of the stuff about her being busy and also because she was 12 when it came out and I do not imagine many performing-obsessed pre-teen girls were clamoring to see two cranky old men chase each other around Chicago in 1993. It’s a strange movie to picture her watching, right?

But then…