Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki Is Officially Back From Retirement

Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro) announced his retirement in 2013, but a short while later he admitted he would “continue making anime until I die”, although he planned to do only short features. Then, last winter, Miyazaki said the short film he was making (Kemushi no Boro aka Boro the Caterpillar) should probably be a full-length movie. Now it’s official: Miyazaki has commenced working on a full-length film.

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki revealed the news in a pre-Oscars interview regarding this year’s Oscar-nominated animated feature film The Red Turtle.

Pete Docter and Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki talking about "The Red Turtle." pic.twitter.com/vdgNtJpmsE — Cartoon Brew (@cartoonbrew) February 24, 2017