04.16.17

Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration 2017 has been a resounding success. So much is going on in the greater Star Wars universe that it’s impossible not to be excited by The Last Jedi or Battlefront 2 or saddened by the ending of Rebels. Emotions, we’re feeling them. All kinds of them. Still, no matter how in-depth the panels go or how heartbreaking the memorials and retrospectives are, we all know that nothing compares to the powerful feels Anakin Skywalker has for sand.

Which brings us to one of the most important stories that flew under the radar in Orlando this week — Hayden Christensen made his first Star Wars Celebration appearance in 15 years. It was a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. What was even more amazing is that Christensen was asked about his thoughts on sand.

