HBO Now April Highlights (Including ‘Suicide Squad’ And ‘Veep’)

Spring has sprung, and HBO Now has a host of new televisions shows and movies available for your streaming pleasure this coming April. Critically acclaimed comedies Veep and Silicon Valley are back with their new seasons, and fans of The Leftovers will finally get answers regarding the end of the world. The documentaries Abortion: Stories Women Tell and Saving My Tomorrow will be available for the more educationally inclined, while hit films like Suicide Squad and Slumdog Millionaire will be added for your viewing pleasure. Also, if you have been putting off watching films like Mad Max: Fury Road or The Revenant, this is your last chance to grab them before they’re gone.

Veep

Selina Meyer may no longer be President, but that doesn’t mean that the White House hijinks are at an end. While it’s hard to imagine satire being up to par in today’s contentious political climate, Veep has yet to lose its acerbic wit. Be prepared to learn some new and amazing insults, because even if he’s no longer an underling, Jonah is still the worst.

Silicon Valley





Pied Piper is yet again in dire straits, the critically acclaimed comedy Silicon Valley is here to chronicle the ups and downs of the tech industry. Between elaborate dick jokes and heroes in cardigans, Richard, Erlich, and the rest of the team will continue to fail upwards for a fourth season.

Suicide Squad





Sometimes you just a need a movie that goes boom, and Suicide Squad is just that. Starring a group of villains brought together to stop an ancient evil, Will Smith and Margot Robbie are standouts in the ensemble as Deadshot and Harley Quinn. While it may not be the strongest offering DC has given, there is just enough candy colored madness to make it worth your while.