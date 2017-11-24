20th Century Fox

The holidays are just around the corner, and HBO Now is here for you on those nights when you’re cuddled up on the couch. This Christmas, HBO Now has classics like Muppet Christmas Carol, Jack Frost, and Krampus for your next movie night. If you’re looking for some HBO original comedy content, Michelle Wolf’s comedy special Nice Lady is a can’t miss, as well as the ninth season finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm. If you’re still feeling sadness pangs while Game of Thrones is in the offseason, Kit Harington’s upcoming miniseries Gunpowder might be what you need to fill that void. Plus, if you missed the theatrical runs of movies like Logan, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, and Deepwater Horizon, the streaming service has them for your next lazy Sunday.

In a cinematic landscape where superhero stories can feel like a dime a dozen, Logan was something wholly different. After most mutants have been wiped out, an aging Wolverine is left to care for an ailing Professor X and a mysterious young girl with familiar powers. One part western, one part X-Men, and very, very violent, Logan is everything that fans of heroes want: a noble quest, superhuman heroics, and a beating heart.

After years of waiting, fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm were treated with a ninth season of the classic comedy. With a new cast of guest stars and a different political landscape to take on, Larry David’s brainchild felt both familiar and like a wholly new entity. As the season comes to a close, there isn’t a guarantee that there will be more, at least not in the more immediate future. So take this foray back into the curmudgeonly orbit as it is: a pretty, pretty nice gift.

There have been plenty of Christmas films made over the years, but few have managed to capture the spirit of the season as well as The Muppet Christmas Carol. With the combined joy of Henson’s classic felt creations and Michael Caine playing it completely straight while acting opposite a bunch of puppets, The Muppet Christmas Carol improves on Charles Dickens’ classic novel while also remaining relatively faithful to the story. If you haven’t added this one to your yearly holiday repertoire, now is the time to remedy that situation with something truly jolly and joyous.