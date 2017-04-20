HBO Now May Highlights (Including ‘Jason Bourne’ And ‘Sully’)

Warner Brothers

May is nearly here and that means more movies and television shows coming to HBO Now for your viewing pleasure. While most of HBO’s summer programming is already in full swing, there are still plenty of new options to peruse. Not only will recent theatrical releases like Jason Bourne, Sully, and Storks be available for your viewing pleasure, HBO original series Animals will be wrapping up its second season with a darkly hilarious finale. Chris Gethard’s latest stand up special, Career Suicide, is also a must watch for comedy fans.

Fascinating documentaries like Warning: This Drug May Kill You and Mommy Dead And Dearest will be added to streaming service, as well as a number of classic Clint Eastwood films. If you need to beat the heat inside this summer, HBO Now is here for you.

Jason Bourne

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Matt Damon returns as super-spy Jason Bourne in the latest installment in the classic action franchise. Few things are as satisfying as watching Bourne dispatch bad guys with household appliances, so even if it’s been a decade since The Bourne Ultimatum, it’s good to see Damon back in action. As Jason Bourne attempts to bring the formerly amnesia-afflicted agent into the age of cyber crime, the hand to hand combat and chase sequences that exemplified the franchise’s roots stay the same.

Sully

Clint Eastwood directs and Tom Hanks stars in Sully, a dramatic look at the life of Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully landed a crashing plane on the Hudson River in 2009 without a single casualty, following the accident. While most heralded Sully as a hero, the investigation that went on behind the scenes threatened to destroy his career and reputation. Hanks turns in an excellent performance as Sullenberger, proving once again why he’s one of the all-time greats.

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Comedian Chris Gethard gets uncomfortably real with his latest stand up special. Speaking from very personal experiences, Gethard examines depression, alcoholism, and suicide, but in, you know, a funny way. If you managed to catch Gethard’s stellar turn in the film Don’t Think Twice, this is a great way to soak in his real life set.