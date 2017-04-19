Warner Bros.

Few people are as focused on doing the job as Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), the criminal mastermind in director Michael Mann’s 1995 crime drama Heat. No matter what obstacles lay in his path, which is mostly the LAPD hot on his trail, McCauley always remained calm, collected, and never lost sight of the task at hand.

While his laser-like focus on the job may have pushed aside all the aspects of a normal life — things like romance, a family, and even furniture — his professionalism went unmatched. The next time you need to be all business, let these McCauley quotes help guide you to success.

“Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

Probably the central aspect to being an all business type like McCauley is how willing you are to fully commit to the lifestyle. To him, there’s only the job at hand, and anything else is simply a distraction that can, and will, lead to your downfall. Sure, this approach might seem a little extreme, but when your business isn’t exactly legal, being able to walk away from everything isn’t valuable advice so much as it’s an essential survival technique.