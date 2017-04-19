Neil McCauley Lines When You Need To Be All Business

04.19.17 38 mins ago

Warner Bros.

Few people are as focused on doing the job as Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), the criminal mastermind in director Michael Mann’s 1995 crime drama Heat. No matter what obstacles lay in his path, which is mostly the LAPD hot on his trail, McCauley always remained calm, collected, and never lost sight of the task at hand.

While his laser-like focus on the job may have pushed aside all the aspects of a normal life — things like romance, a family, and even furniture — his professionalism went unmatched. The next time you need to be all business, let these McCauley quotes help guide you to success.

“Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

Warner Bros

Probably the central aspect to being an all business type like McCauley is how willing you are to fully commit to the lifestyle. To him, there’s only the job at hand, and anything else is simply a distraction that can, and will, lead to your downfall. Sure, this approach might seem a little extreme, but when your business isn’t exactly legal, being able to walk away from everything isn’t valuable advice so much as it’s an essential survival technique.

Around The Web

TAGSHEATMICHAEL MANNmovie quotesNeil McCauleyRobert DeNiro

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 23 hours ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP