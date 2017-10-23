David Harbour Compares ‘Hellboy’ To ‘Hamlet’ And Promises A Rich Complexity To The Character

#Stranger Things
10.22.17 1 min ago

Netflix

David Harbour is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper as Stranger Things season two nears its October 27 release date, but it’s the actor’s donning of a trenchcoat and a few pounds of makeup in the reboot of Hellboy that could really cement him as a star.

At first, it didn’t seem like Hellboy even had to be remade after Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro’s first two movies satisfied fans with their PG-13 outings. Now, a proper R-rated movie is coming, Harbour looks just like Perlman, and it seems like he has an interesting take on the character. Speaking with The Independent, Harbour says he’s approaching the character of Hellboy like Hamlet.

“On a surface level, he’s an adopted kid from hell. He was meant to bring about the apocalypse. Yet he just wants to be a good guy and fight evil. But he has this destiny. That struggle is very Hamlet-esque, even having tones of Coriolanus, where you have this guy who cannot understand his own true nature. Those levels of complexity, if we can bring that to this movie, which we’re trying to do, I think will be really rich.”

Harbour explained that even with his deep and dark inspirations, he’s still here to goof off and chomp cigars while blasting baddies: “We still have all that fun and silliness you expect with a comic book story. But, as an actor, I want to explore human beings, their psychology. I love outcasts, people from the bottom, because I can relate to them. I myself have felt that way.”

To get all Simpsons-Comic Book Guy: Well, actually, Hellboy is only half-human, so you’re also exploring demons and their psychology, David. You got the look, though.

(Via Syfy/The Independent)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSDAVID HARBOURHellboyStranger Things

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP