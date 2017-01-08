Sony

Official numbers won’t be in until tomorrow, and the three-way race for number one at the box-office this weekend has been complicated by winter weather on the Eastern seaboard, but it tentatively appears that Rogue One may have finally lost its position as the number one movie at the box-office a week sooner than I had expected (I figured it would be next week’s Patriot’s Day with Mark Wahlberg to knock it from its perch). The race is too close to call. As of this writing, Disney is calling it for Rogue One, while some other studios say that it’s still going to come in at number two.

Either way, let’s give it up for Rogue One. The Star Wars stand-alone looks like it racked up an impressive $22 million over the weekend, which brings its cumulative total to around $478 million, meaning it should pass Finding Dory’s $486 million by mid-week to become the top grossing film of 2016. That may be true for Star Wars installments for many years to come.

What movie might have finally brought Rogue One down?

It looked briefly like Sing — which has quietly been playing second fiddle to the Star Wars film since it opened on December 21st — would take the number one spot for the weekend. However, winter weather kept just enough kids home this weekend to nudge Sing back into third place with what looks like $20 million. That brings its overall total to around $215 million. It’s now beating on the door of Moana ($7.7 million, $226 million overall) for the 12th highest-grossing film of 2016, and the fourth highest grossing animated flick (behind Finding Dory, Secret Life of Pets and Zootopia).

It wasn’t the widest opener of the weekend that brought Rogue One down, either. Underworld: Blood Wars was not even a factor, coming in fourth place with a $13 million, at the disappointing end of expectations for Sony. That’s considerably less than what the last Underworld movie, Awakening, opened with in January 2012 ($25 million). Nevertheless, the Blood Wars has already put up over $45 million worldwide (on a $35 million budget), and while it looks like this installment will just break even once all is said and done, there has been a surprising amount of life in this franchise. Worldwide, the five films are approaching half a billion dollars in ticket sales despite their modest budgets. It’s also made Kate Beckinsale a consistent presence over the last 15 years.