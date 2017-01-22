20th Century Fox

Hidden Figures is by all measures an uplifting film with an important message that will probably resonate with anyone who sees it. There’s a chance that it will be nominated for multiple Oscars, and it’s almost a lock that either Octavia Spencer or Taraji P. Henson will get a nomination for their performances. So it’s a great thing that the stars of the film are doing all they can to provide opportunities for fans to see the movie when they may not have the means to do so otherwise. First, Octavia Spencer bought out a screening in Los Angeles over Martin Luther King Day weekend, saying

If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come. It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word.

Now, other actors from the film have followed in her footsteps. Taraji P. Henson reportedly bought out a screening in Chicago for low income families who otherwise might not be able to go out for an afternoon at the movies at all. In addition, Spencer tweeted out that Jim Parsons did the same for people in Houston.

I work w/ the most generous people. thx #jimparsons https://t.co/v0ECpCQcbW — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 21, 2017

There have been examples of this kind of generosity around Hollywood before, but not usually from so many people associated with the same movie. It’s a testament to the message that everyone involved deem it so important that they are spending their own money to bring the uplifting story and inspirational accomplishments of these women to the masses.

(via AV Club)