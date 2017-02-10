Director Theodore Melfi On The Unexpected Success Of ‘Hidden Figures’

Getty Image / Fox

Yes, director Theodore Melfi did notice when awards prognosticators argued that his film, Hidden Figures, was “too populist” to be an Oscar contender. And he’s grateful that his film about three African American women – Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), who overcome institutionalized racism of the early 1960s to help John Glenn orbit around Earth – is considered “too mainstream,” but that’s sure wasn’t what he expected. And now not only is Hidden Figures an Oscar nominee for Best Picture, it’s also the highest grossing Oscar nominee of the season – Hidden Figures even knocked Rogue One out of the top spot at the box office. So, yes, it is both populist and an Oscar contender.

Melfi has seemingly stayed in the background of the Hidden Figures awards push while the film and the actors have done most of the “talking.” (I did ask if this was by design and Melfi admitted it less by “design” and more because he only recently hired a publicist.)

Hidden Figures is only Melfi’s second directorial effort, after 2014’s Bill Murray-starring St. Vincent – but now, his profile has certainly been raised. (Melfi jokes he had a two-day window after Hidden Figure’s big SAG win in which he could get his calls answered.) Ahead, Melfi discusses his “populist Oscar nominee” of a film, and hints that his next film might reunite him with Bill Murray. (And, shockingly, Melfi and Murray have been talking about the film over text message as opposed to Murray’s infamous secret phone number. So, yes, Bill Murray texts now.)

I first saw Hidden Figures right after the election, it made me very emotional.

Yeah, we’ve heard that a lot that the people who saw it right after the election literally had spontaneous bursts of release and cry. But I think what it did, and what it’s done, is a lot of people see that our country was even worse at one point with segregation and how we treated black people and black women and women in general – and then they still got it done right. They still did it right. They still got together and achieved something great. And so, I think it gave everyone a sense that we can get through four years.

There are a few big moments in this movie. When you were working on the script, could you tell then what was going to play big?

I don’t think so. I didn’t. The only time I thought it could be a big moment was when Kevin Costner was tearing down the sign. And I thought it could be a big moment because all that you had seen Katherine go through and to finally get that big satisfaction.

Obviously there needs to be cinematic license in films. That didn’t actually happen, so where does a scene like that come from?

Well, what happened in reality was a man named Floyd Thompson, who was the director of NASA at the time, he sent the memo to all of NASA saying, “I am officially closing the West Computing groups,” and that desegregated NASA. And then he said, “I am transferring all of these women to different positions.” And I have a copy of that memo. So that’s how NASA became desegregated, through that means, and we just wanted to make it more dramatic for the character. Plus, we didn’t have the rights to Floyd’s life.