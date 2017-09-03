Did The Box Office Avoid The Worst Weekend Since 2001?

Lionsgate

For the first time in 25 years, there were no new movies released in over 1000 theaters this weekend. Yet, despite Labor Day being historically one of the worst weekends of the year, this Labor Day weekend managed to avoid becoming the worst box-office weekend since 9/11 by actually rebounding slightly from last weekend, adding $5 million to the overall total and ending with nearly $75 million. For the four-day haul, the box office could actually see $100 million. It was a bad weekend — down 22 percent from last Labor Day — but it was not a historically awful one.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard held on to the top spot this weekend — in fact, it held even with last weekend with $10.2 million, pushing it over the $50 million mark. It’s also the only movie of the summer to win the box office three weekends in a row (despite never making more than $20 million on any given weekend). Annabelle: Creation held on to the number two spot, falling only 5 percent from last weekend. With $7.3 million, it’s approaching the $90 million mark and $227 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top 10 were all also holdovers, but numbers 3 through seven actually saw upticks from last weekend, as moviegoers apparently used the weekend to catch up on movies they missed over the summer. Wind River jumped 27 percent with the addition of 500 theaters and with $18 million now, the Taylor Sheridan film actually looks profitable on an $11 million budget. As the newest option for kids in theaters, Leap also jumped slightly from last weekend, adding $4.8 million to bring its 10-day total to $14 million (and $95 million worldwide).