In the upcoming action comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds co-star as a hitman and his reluctant bodyguard. When an accused war criminal (Gary Oldman) tries to stop the notorious hitman, Darius (Jackson), from testifying against him, the wild card and his more straight laced new partner (Reynolds) must unite to bring down a larger enemy.

Despite their shared goal of wanting to keep Darius alive, both Jackson and Reynolds’ characters get along about as well as oil and water, dropping both insults and bad guy bodies along the way. Jackson and his on screen wife Salma Hayek, on the other hand, may share an affinity for use of the word “motherf*cker,” but they also have a deep affection for one another that has managed to keep the intimacy alive over the years. And where there’s intimacy, there’s a deep understanding of what makes the other person tick, right?

Uproxx’s Danika Maia sat down with Jackson and Hayek to find out. Her method? A few rounds of the Newlywed Game, of course. And, as you’ll see, it’s super obvious that these co-stars carried that understanding with them while showing off the buddy-buddy rapport that was clearly developed on-set. The charismatic twosome wield their white boards with confidence, only slipping up a couple of times over the course of the lighthearted game. These two might not be ready to face a real life shootout, but their chemistry feels authentic to the core.

See 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' in theaters August 18th.