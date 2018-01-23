DC

Winter means staying curled up on the couch having movie marathons and binge-watching the latest television shows, and HBO Now is here for all your streaming needs for February. You probably saw Wonder Woman at least once last year, but you may have missed Gifted during it’s theatrical run. Both films will be hitting HBO Now in February, so your next family movie night is all squared away. Comedy fans have a lot to look forward to next month as well. Not only is John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight returning to make some sense of the world, but podcast hosts and comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are debuting four 2 Dope Queens hour long specials. If documentaries are more your thing, Atomic Homefront is a must watch.

Wonder Woman

In a landscape of increasingly dark and edgy superheroes, Wonder Woman reminded us that a comic book movie could be meaningful and fun at the same time. After being the best part of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Gal Gadot’s Diana gets her own origin story, taking her from the hidden beaches of Themiscyra to the trenches of WWI. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll cheer, and you might even believe in love again.

Last Week Tonight

The wait between seasons of Last Week Tonight feel impossibly long, but John Oliver will soon be returning to your screen to help guide you through these trying times. Or at the very least give us a hilarious outlet for your rage. With his deep dives into current issues and untangling the political webs that can seem impossible to understand, Oliver is an essential voice in late night television.

2 Dope Queens

If you have somehow missed the podcast of the same name, there is still time for you to get caught up! The Daily Show alum Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson talk about anything and everything, bringing their own hilarious insight into life, culture, and hair. This 4-part special is essential viewing for comedy fans. Bow down.