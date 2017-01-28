Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Hollywood Fondly Remembers Legendary Actor John Hurt Following His Death At 77

Many were saddened by the news that actor John Hurt had passed away on Friday night. Hurt had been featured in a variety of memorable roles across his 77 years, including Alien, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and The Elephant Man. Hurt earned an Oscar nomination for his role as John Merrick in The Elephant Man, his second after a supporting actor nomination for Midnight Express two years prior, and countless other awards for his work from around the globe.

His death came as a shock to many in the Hollywood sphere and they were quick to share praise and tribute to Hurt as soon as the news broke. One of the biggest names to share some thoughts on Hurt was Mel Brooks. The comedy director executive produced The Elephant Man through his Brooksfilm company and would then bring Hurt back to replicate his iconic Alien role for Spaceballs a few years later:

