Hollywood Is Shocked And Heartbroken By The Death Of Debbie Reynolds

The death of Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, is a shock to many across the globe and in Hollywood. The legendary actress certainly lived up to the title over the years thanks to roles in films like Singin’ In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, her own variety show in the early 70s, and a slew of guest appearances along the way. Her personal life sometimes overshadowed it all, but there was no denying she was a star. If you take one thing away from the reactions to her death, it is that Debbie Reynolds was revered by fellow actors and fans alike.
Albert Brooks shared the screen with Reynolds in Mother, mostly thanks to his friendship with Carrie Fisher, and was quick to share his thoughts about both online:
There was also plenty of love from Reynolds former cast mates on Will & Grace, including her on-screen daughter Debra Messing:
Shocked? She was 84.
And her daughter just died. I honestly would have been more shocked if she DIDN’T die.
They’re only shocked because she died one day after her daughter. I promise you that if I showed 90% of the people posting about Debbie Reynolds a picture of Debbie Reynolds a week ago most of them wouldn’t of had a clue who she was.
@Salty thighs – I guarantee you if I showed you a mirror, you’d see a useless piece of shit in the reflection.